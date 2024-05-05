Manu Joseph: How do noble proposals like an inheritance tax arise?
Summary
- They usually emerge from a class struggle between the top two slabs of a country’s pyramid.
Sam Pitroda was one of the most famous men in India in the 1980s. As the seer of Indian telecom, he was responsible for millions of long-distance calls by Indians getting through. He was perhaps too suave to win an election, yet he was among the most powerful men in India because Rajiv Gandhi took his advice very seriously. A few days ago, Pitroda said that India should adopt an inheritance tax and that the wealth of the rich should be redistributed. It was a very 1980s moment from a star of the 1980s. The BJP portrayed his statement as part of the Congress manifesto, which is not true.