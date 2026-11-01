Part of our dying heritage is the dance of two Indian strangers as they approach each other on the street of an advanced economy. They avert their gaze, lower their heads, veer a little, as though to escape being bound by the same origin story. It is a ritual of sophistication, and it had its heydays when the chances were high that two Indians on such a street were from the upper class.
Manu Joseph: How India's labour has made London a kinder city
SummaryIndia’s training of its poor to never feel empowered enough, to always know “their place,” and to never take seriously democracy’s biggest humbug, that all are equal, makes them good workers in jobs that the locals in the UK don’t want to do.
Part of our dying heritage is the dance of two Indian strangers as they approach each other on the street of an advanced economy. They avert their gaze, lower their heads, veer a little, as though to escape being bound by the same origin story. It is a ritual of sophistication, and it had its heydays when the chances were high that two Indians on such a street were from the upper class.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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