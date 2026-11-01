Manu Joseph: How India's labour has made London a kinder city

Part of our dying heritage is the dance of two Indian strangers as they approach each other on the street of an advanced economy. They avert their gaze, lower their heads, veer a little, as though to escape being bound by the same origin story. It is a ritual of sophistication, and it had its heydays when the chances were high that two Indians on such a street were from the upper class.
Part of our dying heritage is the dance of two Indian strangers as they approach each other on the street of an advanced economy. They avert their gaze, lower their heads, veer a little, as though to escape being bound by the same origin story. It is a ritual of sophistication, and it had its heydays when the chances were high that two Indians on such a street were from the upper class.
Now something has changed, at least in London. There are so many Indians in any given hour that they ignore each other, or they just gape because most of them are poor or lower-middle-class migrants. They are here to do work that English people had said they would do themselves after driving away Europeans in the name of Brexit.
The growth of the transient low-wage worker in London, led by Indians, has been extraordinary. Even two years ago, they were not this common. As a result, they have altered the public face of most of London. They have made it far less intimidating, and more amiable, informal and compassionate. This happens to a city when its visible workers don’t have the swag of equality.
Not long ago, the typical cafe in London was run by locals, or East European migrants whose tolerance for alien mannerisms and the misdemeanours of customers was low. In the superstore, when the attendant was speaking to a customer, you did not interject.
The waiter carrying a tray filled with plates could not be stopped to be asked a question. When the barista’s back was towards you, making coffee, they could not hear you. Everywhere, workers did only one thing at a time. Once, a street-side vendor was making a pancake, and an Indian made an order, as Indians do. The vendor raised his arms: “I only have two hands.”
London was particularly intimidating for Indians and other Asians who are accustomed to servility from people who do menial jobs. Just because a board said, “Please wait to be seated,” must they be rebuked for grabbing a table?
All that has gone, in most of London. Now it is poor migrants from poor countries who work at these places. When someone is passing an instruction to the kitchen, you can ask them a question about choices of milk, and they will not vibrate in disorientation. A worker in a superstore who is rushing somewhere can be interrupted with a question.
Indians have also transformed the public character of London in an odd way. Now the support staff speaks English. Twenty years ago, you could not be assured of getting by in Central London using English if you needed assistance, say, in the tube stations. Physically, London is too beautiful, too clean, too orderly, and its government too humane, to be an Indian city. But inside many buildings it feels like India.
India’s training of its poor to never feel empowered enough, to always know “your place,” and to never take seriously democracy’s biggest humbug, that all are equal, makes them good workers in jobs that the locals in the UK don’t want to do.
Migrants have also changed British homes. Britain’s upper middle class is beginning to resemble ours. They are pampered by cheap help. Chauffeurs are not common for them, but nannies are not rare anymore.
The money is good for the migrants. The UK is the new Gulf for many Indians, including Malayalee nurses who are in demand.
But most migrants I spoke to are not entirely happy. London is fearfully expensive, so they don’t exactly have a first-world quality of life. They live in small rooms, too many of them in that space, and far away from where they work.
An odd thing about people is that the quality of life of a city, all its beauty and clean air, is not as important as what they are familiar with and how a city makes them feel. India’s unsightliness, chaos and visible poverty make them feel less poor than in a spectacular city like London.
They have the intense sense of inferiority of being at the bottom of the society that they don’t feel in the sprawling poverty of India where there are millions below them.
Also, often what separates the happiness of a whole span of youth is the lottery of a good boss. Some migrants who said they were happy were those who said their employers were decent people and fair. But they were very few.
About 20 years ago, most of the migrant Indians who worked in London would claim they were students. They did come on student visas but chiefly to work. I continue to find such ‘students,’ but many of the migrants today come on proper work visas meant for them. There is a growing political acceptance in the UK that they need migrants for menial jobs, as the locals won’t do them.
The locals don’t love this entirely. They need the migrants but they may wish they were invisible, just as we expect the people who serve us to not come into conflict with the aesthetics of our beautiful homes.
One morning, I was in a Pret A Manger, watching an Englishman who was on the phone saying, “London is finished, it has gone to the dogs.” He was triggered by an impoverished woman of colour, probably homeless, who decided to sit across his table.
The waitress came to clear; the woman asked her to take away the croissant, which was not hers. He looked horrified even as he muttered more about the “end of London.” He turned to the next table for support but only found me there.
A few moments later, he came up to me and asked, “Do you know the Mayor of London, personally?” The mayor Sadiq Khan’s parents were Pakistani immigrants. I still fully don’t understand what he was getting at. Most Britons take care not to reveal so much of their minds.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’