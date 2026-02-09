Manu Joseph: How Korean pop culture conquered the world—and can anyone really claim credit for it?
A tragedy in Ghaziabad has revived unsettling questions about obsession and Korean influence. But how did K-pop become such a phenomenon? Seoul did make cultural exports a mission, but a global misunderstanding of Korean culture may have played a bigger role.
Before dawn last Wednesday, three sisters in Ghaziabad, all minors, jumped out of a high-rise flat and ended their lives. In the confused explanations that followed, it emerged that the girls were fixated on Korean pop culture and that their family had tried to restrain them.