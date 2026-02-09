How did it become cool? There is a theory that the government in Seoul engineered the coolness, starting from the early 1990s, and that the effort intensified under President Kim Dae-jung after the Asian financial crisis left its economy reeling. There is no doubt that South Korea marketed a form of entertainment as a cultural export so that it can enhance the appeal of other products. Still, the role of Seoul in the triumph could be an exaggeration. I can see bureaucrats taking credit and marketing people flogging the greatest thing they have marketed—that behind every success story is marketing.