Manu Joseph: How the unglamorous issue of neglected government schools has captured India’s popular attention

Indian politicians, outside Kerala perhaps, have never been terrified of the third-rate condition of government schools in their constituencies. Nor have they been terrified by the state of government hospitals, trains, or anything that voters use.
They have also never been scared of being exposed as mysteriously wealthy. In fact, they flaunt their wealth openly as evidence of being street-smart and useful. They only fear being exposed as corrupt, though even that is not as worrisome perhaps as being the subject of a ‘sex tape.’