Manu Joseph: How the unglamorous issue of neglected government schools has captured India’s popular attention

Indian politicians, outside Kerala perhaps, have never been terrified of the third-rate condition of government schools in their constituencies. Nor have they been terrified by the state of government hospitals, trains, or anything that voters use.
Indian politicians, outside Kerala perhaps, have never been terrified of the third-rate condition of government schools in their constituencies. Nor have they been terrified by the state of government hospitals, trains, or anything that voters use.
They have also never been scared of being exposed as mysteriously wealthy. In fact, they flaunt their wealth openly as evidence of being street-smart and useful. They only fear being exposed as corrupt, though even that is not as worrisome perhaps as being the subject of a ‘sex tape.’
They have also never been scared of being exposed as mysteriously wealthy. In fact, they flaunt their wealth openly as evidence of being street-smart and useful. They only fear being exposed as corrupt, though even that is not as worrisome perhaps as being the subject of a ‘sex tape.’
It is as though the people of India don’t vote for anything that actually matters. But something new is going on that they may not realize can become a political tsunami.
The Cockroach Janta Party movement has been keeping itself alive by exposing the state of government schools across the nation. This has long been an unsexy issue not only for political parties, but also for the media. But there are reasons why the fight for the government school can become big politics. Especially now, as Indian society appears to be tiring of old useless issues.
In most of India, a government school stands for all that is wrong with us. Some schools have no buildings, some have no teachers. Millions of children have passed through schools that may not have imparted any education at all. Primarily, a government school reveals corruption, incompetence, absence of work ethic and contempt.
Also, where there is some intent, the school conveys India’s pathological problem—it treats the poor as poor, and as a problem that must be solved in the cheapest way possible. A nation should instead treat all of its own as its middle-class, even if they are not. That is what Kerala’s schools or hospitals are—government places for the middle-class.
All of a government’s evil and failings are captured in a single building that is a far more emotional thing than people realize. A public school is not only a familiar sight to a majority of Indians, but something that concerns most of them. Their children may or may not attend one, but it is usually so bad that it burdens India’s new lower middle-class with the big expense of making a valiant attempt to send their children to private schools.
So, now that a smart organization has begun to stir the issue, the government school can become the improbable symbol of rotten governance. And of a weird quality of Hindu nationalism—its stinginess. A visionary nationalist would have built thousands of world-class free schools, maybe with some chant in the morning and a low-protein vegetarian meal, but who would have cared if those schools were as lovely as temples and there really was education.
But strangely, such nationalists have focused more on the frugal but useless tactic of rewriting history books.
The cockroaches have been trespassing into government schools and showing us images that shock us, even though we are Indians and we expect them to be bad. It is astonishing that they have been able to continue this despite the political muscle against them. It points to ground support for their cause, even if it isn’t always evident.
Another reason why professional politicians have not been able to counter this is that there is no moral argument against the need to transform public schooling. It does not have the sort of ambiguity that a useless cultural issue has. There can be arguments about higher education, but it is hard to argue for keeping a child away from school, even a government one.
A school, despite its flaws, is a fiercely ethical idea. That a child should learn the basics of all that is known to man tortures not only children with learning disabilities but others too. But all things considered, there is so much wisdom in the idea of a school that it has prevailed across the world, largely in its formal form, even though every generation adds some false notion of ‘fun’ to schooling.
So powerful is the idea that even Gandhi failed to pull off his ideas. He wanted Indian kids to learn ‘handicraft’ and stuff like that in the formative years, before they learnt how to read and write.
Amartya Sen and Jean Drèze say in their book, An Uncertain Glory: India and Its Contradictions, that new India, influenced by Gandhi, “argued against regular schooling at the elementary level, favouring instead a so-called ‘basic education’ system, built on the hugely romantic and rather eccentric idea that children should learn through self-financing handicraft.”
Seasoned politicians responded to cockroaches at first through denial, then promises that they will transform schools. But they do not know how to say this well. They have been trained to articulate useless issues or make dull promises. Most seem clueless of what must be done.
You may argue that if the government school had the makings of a political issue, then why did the poor stay quiet for so many decades? But then, as this column has long held, the poor don’t revolt the way most people imagine. A disenchanted social elite has to organize them. Cockroaches represent that disenchanted elite, and they know exactly how to speak of the appalling Indian government school.
All kinds of upper classes are moved by the state of schools for the poor. Empathy is a form of narcissism, and a feudal reassurance that the subject of empathy is not a threat. So even rich parents feel the pain of seeing millions of children starting their lives in a dismal government school.
This easy compassion is mixed with their rage at having to pay so many taxes. All for what? To feed some provincial politician who denies children their rightful schools?
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’