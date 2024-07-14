Opinion
Manu Joseph: Why human health is more than a behaviour problem
Manu Joseph 5 min read 14 Jul 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- The assumption that people are unhealthy because they don’t have good information is misguided. Makers of AI-driven app had better take note.
To be healthy is to find the right way to die. This may involve dying later than sooner, but this is only a popular part of it. The right way to die is to be full of life, until the end, the best we can be using the cards we have been dealt.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less