Manu Joseph: Why human health is more than a behaviour problem

While it is true that most health advice is general, it is also true that general advice is mostly good. Stay away from sugar, exercise, be active and don’t be a glutton. There’s nothing in this that can harm anybody, and it has nothing that will not do some good to most people. Yet, most people are not able to change their behaviour, and this is not because an app didn’t send a notification asking them to avoid that third bottle of soda. They are in the grip of human nature.