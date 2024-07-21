Manu Joseph: India’s Olympic Games shame is not about sports at all
- Our relatively low medal tally is not as disgraceful as the fact that none of our cities can qualify to host the games. Could even Delhi make the cut? It tells us something about the liveability of Indian cities.
Every four years, the world organizes a great festival that leaves India slighted. And so it would be at the Paris Olympics. No other nation would suffer as we will. The Winter Olympics is not so embarrassing because India is perceived as a tropical country.