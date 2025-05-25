Manu Joseph: This is why the flight attendant shouldn’t be a genius
SummaryThere’s an ideal level of competence apparent all around in some professions. This is a sign of India’s economic progress. Think of baristas, flight attendants or even beauty pageant contestants a quarter of a century ago.
I get a spam call from a girl who asks which bank has issued my credit card, and I say, “Sperm Bank." She asks if it is a foreign bank, then for the spelling. Listening to her, I am delighted at the progress the nation has made. I am not being sarcastic, partly because sarcasm is the second lowest form of humour, but chiefly because her response is a good omen.