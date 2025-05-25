Manu Joseph: This is why the flight attendant shouldn’t be a genius

In 2000, in India, Barista should not have been able to afford the sort of youngsters who agreed to work there. They did not last long. The call-centre revolution came, and many of them moved to that, and those who started serving coffee had quite a different social profile. The call-centre mania, too, pointed to a nation that was so poor that some of its smartest, or at least most articulate, could be absorbed by that industry.