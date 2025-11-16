Manu Joseph: What’s gotten into India’s well-off—why are they finally out protesting?
India’s affluent are taking to the streets in a rare display of public anger. Is this because an escape to the West for a better life is dimming as a prospect? Maybe they’ve found home improvement is the best way out after all.
They stood holding English placards, some of which even had commas. They were serious, and they were angry. The upper classes of Delhi were protesting the abysmal air quality in the capital region before being hauled into buses by constables. The masters were being evicted by the working class. This was not unprecedented, but still unusual, like the fact that Indians were protesting for a better quality of life.