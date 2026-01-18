Manu Joseph: Why do Indian films rarely ever depict the reality of how Indians speak?
Indian cinema rarely sounds like real life. Most films turn conversations into farce or poetry, missing how young Indians actually talk, argue and love. A small but brave film release on YouTube breaks that pattern and hints at a more honest future for Indian movies.
In Scenes from a Situationship, an urban Indian film that has released on YouTube, a young couple drifts closer, losing their anonymities in companionship, liking, talking, bickering, making plans, making love, abusing, making up, taking it for granted that they are adored and still dissatisfied, as though they know what it is to be satisfied.