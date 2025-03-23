Manu Joseph: How language may have conspired to keep people unfit
Summary
- Each time unhealthy habits are under attack, they invoke human culture to fight off the threat. One can’t say anything about someone’s fitness nowadays without being accused of ‘body shaming.’
One of the unhealthy things people do is the way they speak of themselves. They speak poorly, especially about their physical health. They express a low opinion of their prospects. How they have “aged," when they are still in their 40s or 50s. This view emerges from their false perception of how people at this age should be. Having thus acquired a low standard for themselves, they proceed to view life with a sense of doom. Their unhealthy language also extends to overblown compliments aimed at fit 50-year-olds.