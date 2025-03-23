Manu Joseph: How language may have conspired to keep people unfit

Poor health is so very unnecessary. That is the exact word. People badly wish to live healthy and well, and it is the easiest wish to fulfil. Compared to, say, making money or finding love, being physically healthy is very easy today chiefly because we do not have to depend on anyone else for that. Science might be a colossal failure in many aspects of human life, and what its medicines chiefly do is prolong death, not life. Even so, what it has certainly given us is a broad guide to living a healthy life. For instance, irrespective of your age, just avoid anything that would spike your blood sugar very fast, eat widely and exercise everyday. That is all. It may not result in a beautiful body, but you will immediately be among the healthiest Indians.