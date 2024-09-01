Opinion
Manu Joseph: Nari Hira was a success only Bombay could have given India
Summary
- The Bombay-based publisher of ‘Stardust’ magazine who we lost this week was a filmmaker too. Arguably, Nari Hira (1938–2024) was someone who could have existed or thrived in no other Indian city.
When I do the math now, I realize that many people whom I considered old when I was 21 were actually only in their 40s and 50s. Nari Hira, for instance, who I thought was the most flamboyant old man in India was in his mid-50s when I first met him in 1995.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more