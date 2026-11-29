Old men wanting to mentor young women; that is an engine of the world. Twelve years ago, some patriarchs thought they had finally found the perfect female entrepreneur.
Old men wanting to mentor young women; that is an engine of the world. Twelve years ago, some patriarchs thought they had finally found the perfect female entrepreneur.
At her peak, Elizabeth Holmes, on paper, was worth $4.5 billion. She had inherited nothing; she had made it on her own fraud. She said her little box could run hundreds of tests on a drop of blood from a finger prick.
At her peak, Elizabeth Holmes, on paper, was worth $4.5 billion. She had inherited nothing; she had made it on her own fraud. She said her little box could run hundreds of tests on a drop of blood from a finger prick.
The box never worked the way she claimed. She had lied and fabricated evidence. When word got out, the company collapsed, she was convicted of defrauding investors and sentenced to over 11 years in prison, which was later reduced by a few months.
She reached out to film production company A24, offering to give unprecedented access to her private life, claiming that she wanted the world to know what she was in reality, though she may have done this for money.
In April 2023, 34 days before she was to enter a minimum-security federal prison for women in Texas, a small documentary crew began filming Holmes, her partner, who is eight years younger than her, and her infant in a seaside rental home.
The filming was led by the absurdist comedian Nathan Fielder and director Lance Oppenheim. The result is an extraordinary drama, far more powerful and engrossing than fiction can ever be, but as unreliable, manipulative and duplicitous as fiction.
You Can See Everything is what happens when artists and producers do not pander, when the rules of “what works” are not heeded. It is yet another evidence that the result of not pandering to the majority need not always be the excruciating self-absorbed dullness of art house.
Access to the life of Holmes a month before her jailing guarantees a good documentary even before filming, unless the makers found a terrible editor.
What elevates it to art is bias—of one of the makers, Nathan Fielder, who wants us to know he is infatuated with Holmes. Fielder may have felt sorry for her, as we do watching this woman nurse her baby girl, wondering how cruel it is that people who commit financial crimes against billionaires must be put away in prison for over a decade.
But Fielder’s suggestion that he is infatuated is probably bogus, something he uses to entertain us.
He tries to portray Holmes as someone who is delusional, probably on the autism spectrum and not an outright fraud. Holmes tells us through Fielder that she never claimed her box could do hundreds of tests; what she always meant was that if you invented the chemistry for a blood test and put it on cloud, her box can download it.
With Holmes flawed and endearing, Fielder is in need of a villain and finds it in her partner Billy Evans, who is at first introduced to us only as someone whose family is wealthy. Fielder then frames him as a controlling boyfriend using the spurious pseudoscience of behavioural psychology. For instance, when Holmes is beating eggs infirmly, Evans takes the bowl from her to beat it the right way.
Pandering, in cinema, is a form of democracy, humility and nonsense. Modern pandering has one more layer of nonsense in the form of an excessive fear of attention span, that people are so distracted that they won’t stick with your distraction unless you introduce something the writer hates.
There is wide perception that people today have the lowest attention span in the history of humanity. Instead, if you look at the history of human lament, you will see attention span has always been fragile, that is its very nature.
(“The audience took a foolish fancy to a tightrope walker who claimed their attention,” said a Roman theatre manager over 2000 years ago, in a modified prologue, after the crowd abandoned the first two stagings of The Mother-in-Law for gladiators and other entertainment.)
In contrast to the pandering mainstream, You Can See Everything is unhurried and unafraid. It is three hours long, and gets more engrossing as you slowly realize it may not be about Holmes at all. It is about what all of art is about—the imperfections and weakness of people. (Strong people tell bad stories.)
A part of its success comes from the instincts of the gifted people at its helm but a lot of its power is also an accident, something no one could have foreseen. As a result, what this film elicits in us may even be a new sensation.
Halfway through the film, Holmes goes away to jail, and the film could have ended there in a satisfying way. What happens after that is inventive.
Fielder meets film star Amanda Seyfried who played Elizabeth Holmes in the limited series The Dropout. But now that we have watched Holmes so closely for nearly 90 minutes, we find Seyfried jarring as Holmes—too pretty, too short, too actorly. Her clips of The Dropout are suddenly ridiculous.
Fielder too slyly makes us feel her portrayal was poor and unethical, and that every actor’s portrayal of a real person is probably unethical, and that cinema can never even approximate a real person. Then he uses Seyfried to deepen our suspicions of the central farce of the film, that he has a crush on Holmes.
You Can See Everything is also the triumph of the producer, of the corporate guy. A24 need not have done this at all. They could have gone with the access—given Holmes the millions she probably hoped for, got an ordinary documentary and sold it at a profit to a platform. Instead, they created a risky form of slow cinema, released it in a few hundred theatres, confident that word of mouth will expand it and force us to watch a film the way it is meant to be, solitary in a crowd.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’