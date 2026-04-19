Manu Joseph: Don’t read too much into the Noida violence—poverty does not transform people into criminals

I am not saying poverty induces no transgressions at all. I suspect most people are capable of petty theft and poverty can create a moral basis to take the risk. This is why leaving petty cash in a car just to check if the driver or cleaner is honest is indecent. Anyone in misery can be lured to commit petty theft. Even in this indecent test, the poor fare well. Maybe they have figured it is a trick. An Indian saheb is more likely leave his Aadhaar in the city square than ₹10 in the car.