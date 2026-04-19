Manu Joseph: Don’t read too much into the Noida violence—poverty does not transform people into criminals

Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwrRead more

iter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.

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