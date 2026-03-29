In the 1980s, India briefly adored a teenage leg-spinner, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Then he faded, and later returned as a commentator.
Manu Joseph: The paradox of being both upper-caste and dark-skinned in a deeply unequal society
SummaryEven those atop India’s social hierarchy can be treated poorly for the colour of their skin. This can be a lonely experience. People in traditionally marginalized groups can at least seek comfort in the fellowship of shared marginalization.
In the 1980s, India briefly adored a teenage leg-spinner, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan. Then he faded, and later returned as a commentator.
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