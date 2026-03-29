Manu Joseph: The paradox of being both upper-caste and dark-skinned in a deeply unequal society

In a society, marginalized people have one comfort even though they are pushed aside for how they look, what they are and what label has been given to them. They are still among their own. Everyone around them shares their plight. Also, in an increasingly unequal nation, the high and the lucky are accelerating away from those who are left behind. As a result, the underclass have very little interaction with the upper classes. But an upper-caste is stuck with his own. If he does not look like the rest of his flock, it is a perpetual torment.