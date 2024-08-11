Manu Joseph: Why there’s a clash over classifying an athlete as female
Summary
- In pursuit of decency, the global mainstream tends to go overboard in its approach to gender classification. Take the case of boxer Imane Khelif, for example.
Who is a female athlete? The attempt at an answer has created confusion and rage in top sporting competitions. As we saw at the Olympics few weeks ago when Algerian boxer Imane Khelif was at the centre of a storm after an Italian boxer quit in less than a minute of a bout, and later gave fear of death as the reason because Khelif’s blows were too strong. Khelif’s gender came under question, once again.