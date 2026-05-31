Manu Joseph: Pope Leo’s warnings about AI have hit the nail on the head about one thing

I haven’t read much of anything Catholic, not even the Bible. A few days ago, Pope Leo XIV issued an encyclical, which is Vatican for a ‘circular.’ Across more than 42,000 words, he described the problem of artificial intelligence (AI).
I may have quarrels with many of his fears, but I believe the pontiff is right about his chief concern, which was also the unspoken thread that ran across the whole lament—that AI will create a vast new underclass and it could be more debasing than poverty.
The problem is not just that very few people will control almost everything—that has always been the case, including the present age and during the Vatican’s heyday.
The problem is that in the near future almost everyone outside a small band of tech savants may feel irrelevant, worthless and without prospects. Human dignity, in the Pope’s view, needs to be artificially maintained by regulating AI.