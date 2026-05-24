Manu Joseph: the frequently told story about the power of self-belief is mostly hogwash

To give you an idea of how entrenched this is as an ordinary truth of our times, consider what the famous motivational speaker, Tony Robbins wrote: “After Roger Bannister ran that 4-minute mile, within just two years, 37 people also ran a 4-minute mile. And remember, no one in history had ever done that before. This is the power of imagery training—of visualizing the results over and over, as if it had already happened. We all have beliefs that limit us.”