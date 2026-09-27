Manu Joseph: Psychobabble has taken a toll on conversation—it’s getting mind-numbingly dull

The self-improvement of other people has ruined conversations for me. Increasingly, when they speak of human nature and the mind, they speak in labels and concepts.
The self-improvement of other people has ruined conversations for me. Increasingly, when they speak of human nature and the mind, they speak in labels and concepts.
There was a time when I had to only suffer friends who had newly learnt of “yin and yang” and some affluent underworked people who were “burnt out.” Now I have to endure “inner child,” “the fawn,” “demons,” “safe space” and “are you emotionally available?”
There was a time when I had to only suffer friends who had newly learnt of “yin and yang” and some affluent underworked people who were “burnt out.” Now I have to endure “inner child,” “the fawn,” “demons,” “safe space” and “are you emotionally available?”
So prevalent is this that almost every friend of mine might think I am referring to them, which I am not.
There has been a democratization of abstraction. Suddenly everyone is a ‘thinker,’ because they are now educated in ‘deep’ stuff. They have started announcing that they are thinker; some who don’t are just shy.
As is the case with some things everyone appears to do, ‘thinking’ at the higher levels does not resemble conventional notions of thinking. Just as an Olympian’s ‘walk’ is not really walking and observation is not the act of seeing but the stylistic memory of seeing. Thinking, in gifted philosophers, is almost entirely marinating in one’s own intuitions and epiphanies.
I have no problem with people finding self-esteem in filling their heads with what they think is deep stuff, it’s just that anything can make them emit it and it has become boring to listen to a person describe the world through labels.
Any day steal from J.M. Coetzee instead, I say. Wail, like him, that language emerged from song, and song emerged from the deep sorrow of being alive. Instead, I hear the rubbish of career ‘thinkers’ played back in the name of psychology and sociology.
Not long ago, a person in mental upheaval went in search of the very meaning of life, read difficult books, sat in the lotus position, tried to achieve ‘thoughtlessness,’ while at it wondered if thinking about the absence of thought is a form of thought, and mostly returned to his senses.
Today, the process has been simplified. Millions look for themselves everywhere. And spiritual psychology has become a new form of astrology where people who are not normally talked about by the world find stuff that describes them ‘perfectly.’ They can find ‘insights’ about themselves in popular books about human nature and ‘the mind.’ There are thousands of podcasts on the matter for those who are not fond of reading.
Also, a lot of terms emerge from the therapy industry and other forms of self-improvement. So ubiquitous is this language today that even those who did not pick it up directly begin to spout it.
When the well-informed world is flush with simulations of philosophy and the borrowed intuitions of gifted writers, they expect others to be muddled too. This is a classic good-reader problem. (My god, have I invented new psycho-terminology?)
An empty head with no intuitive gifts in search of philosophical knowledge fills itself with the thoughts of others. And it assumes such abstract knowledge can be gained through ingestion, like any other domain knowledge. As a result, it expects all heads to be filled in this manner and to speak that zombie language of borrowed ideas.
There is something weird about reading excessively about the mind, and it is not only because you have a mind yourself. Say something about the mind, just tell me what comes to you, your own idea of the mind or something related to it. This, what you just said to yourself, is all that human beings know about it with some authority.
Beyond this is all speculation, poor mental health, drug-fuelled delusions, dramatic statements made by scientists to get funds or just unique experiences of people that may have nothing useful to say about the mind at all.
I used to be drawn to reading about the mind. After a lifetime of disappointment, I have developed a technique. I never read anything directly about the mind or about anything philosophical. The worst book on philosophy would be, I guarantee you, a book called ‘Philosophy.’ Just as the last place to find philosophers would be in the ‘philosophy’ department of a college.
I feel the best insights on abstractions come tangentially. For instance, recently I was reading The Infinity Machine, a biography of Demis Hassabis, the founder of Google Deepmind. In his quest to reproduce human intelligence in machines, Hassabis wonders a lot about what human intelligence is in the first place. And he wonders if it is ‘emergent,’ the principle by which something does not exist until components come together or interact. Like air pressure and temperature, or the living brain.
I believe psychology itself is an emergent principle. It is a proper system of knowledge but only when it describes a vast number of humans, and is not supposed to make sense at an individual level. (This will be a subject for a future column.) The probability of a certain human behaviour being true across a million people is high, while squeezing a general concept of human nature into an individual would be misleading.
This is why modern terms from psychology are usually wrong about what they claim to describe. Common and unremarkable misdemeanours of individuals are categorized as ‘daddy issues.’ And I have seen people from real ‘broken homes’ who are more sorted than people who claim to exhibit ‘broken home’ syndromes. And every generation has a way of describing the most defamed aspect of human nature—distraction. Today it is, ‘ADHD.’
All the beautiful flaws of people have assumed idiot names. Former lovers are found to be ‘toxic,’ little lies are, ‘gaslighting.’
People in conversation about deep stuff have always been confused, but have never been so boring.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’