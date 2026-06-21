If a person orders biryani on a date, it may be a way of saying, “no sex tonight.” But that was not the sort of wisdom Himanshu Jangra seemed to possess. In fact, he felt that just because he spent ₹370 on his date’s biryani order, he was entitled to get physical with her. Or so he told comedian Pranit More as a member of his audience. He also said that he harassed his date to get his ₹370 worth.
Manu Joseph: the right to freedom of expression should cover bad biryani jokes too
SummaryA recent uproar over an audience member's remarks at a comedy show should prompt us to reflect on the role of humour in society. Let’s face it, comedy is risky and we should be glad that people in India are willing to take a risk to entertain us.
If a person orders biryani on a date, it may be a way of saying, “no sex tonight.” But that was not the sort of wisdom Himanshu Jangra seemed to possess. In fact, he felt that just because he spent ₹370 on his date’s biryani order, he was entitled to get physical with her. Or so he told comedian Pranit More as a member of his audience. He also said that he harassed his date to get his ₹370 worth.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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