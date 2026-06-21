Manu Joseph: the right to freedom of expression should cover bad biryani jokes too

Risk is one of the reasons why artificial intelligence (AI) is not funny. At one level, no matter what a machine says, it won’t be funny because it is just a machine—it has no consequences. That is the real reason why machines can’t create art. Not that they are not capable of imitating us; they simply face no consequences. Also, they are not funny at all, which is the more interesting part. (What I find most human about AI is that it is not funny. Most people aren’t.)