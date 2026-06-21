Manu Joseph: the right to freedom of expression should cover bad biryani jokes too

If a person orders biryani on a date, it may be a way of saying, “no sex tonight.” But that was not the sort of wisdom Himanshu Jangra seemed to possess. In fact, he felt that just because he spent ₹370 on his date’s biryani order, he was entitled to get physical with her. Or so he told comedian Pranit More as a member of his audience. He also said that he harassed his date to get his ₹370 worth.
If a person orders biryani on a date, it may be a way of saying, “no sex tonight.” But that was not the sort of wisdom Himanshu Jangra seemed to possess. In fact, he felt that just because he spent ₹370 on his date’s biryani order, he was entitled to get physical with her. Or so he told comedian Pranit More as a member of his audience. He also said that he harassed his date to get his ₹370 worth.
More and the people in the hall found this funny, which should have been the real story. But only Jangra and More are in the dock after a clip of this statement was released on social media. Women were disgusted by what they saw and heard, and in modern India, when women are disgusted, people get booked by the police.
More and the people in the hall found this funny, which should have been the real story. But only Jangra and More are in the dock after a clip of this statement was released on social media. Women were disgusted by what they saw and heard, and in modern India, when women are disgusted, people get booked by the police.
There are two parts to Jangra’s attempt at being amusing. One is that his payment for a woman’s biryani was an investment in getting physical. And the second is that he tried to kiss her, as he said, to get his “money’s worth.”
On his claim of physically harassing the girl, which he later said was a fabrication to come across as funny, it is excellent that there is going to be a police inquiry. He would now have to beg the woman in question to support his claim that he was not the pest he had boasted of being.
But on the other part, his stated biryani expectation, I defend his right to make a bad joke. A police complaint for merely saying distasteful things is out of proportion.
Everybody who believes in freedom should accept that free speech is not just about your right to say things, but also other people having the right to disgust you through words and other kinds of expression.
That is why free speech is a highly sophisticated and unnatural freedom. Contrary to what many of its champions claim, and I know many of them, they are not exactly practitioners of free speech.
People who try to defend comedy inevitably try to explain that it does good things. But I feel that the expectation of comedy to be moral is an oppression in itself. Any human expression should exist for its own sake. In comedy, things that are normally not said are said. It’s funny because it is a form of truth, hence a form of violence, which creates tension and offence.
However, because of its power to entertain, it is our most beloved form of violence. It is best when it is an assault on the formidable. That is why good comedy about the disabled is not about them at all. Rather, it is aimed at sanctimonious censors and guardians of morality who take offence on behalf of others, the kind of people who tend to say, “It’s problematic.”
Comedy hinges on risk. If it is any good, there is a payoff. Or it is a disaster. Even an amateur like Jangra, unknowingly, took a risk. At that moment, he may have thought he had pulled off some laughs, but eventually paid a very heavy price. I hear, he lost his job.
The tension of comedy comes entirely from its risk. That is why in societies like India where the consequences of expression are considerable, we have a low bar for jokes. A guy saying biryani is an investment for carnal returns is funny to many people because we are a rigid society.
Risk is one of the reasons why artificial intelligence (AI) is not funny. At one level, no matter what a machine says, it won’t be funny because it is just a machine—it has no consequences. That is the real reason why machines can’t create art. Not that they are not capable of imitating us; they simply face no consequences. Also, they are not funny at all, which is the more interesting part. (What I find most human about AI is that it is not funny. Most people aren’t.)
Even though the primary objective of comedy is not moral, like all good things, it does some good. Even a bad joke is a version of truth. For instance, Jangra revealed how millions of young men might think: that paying for dinner buys something more. This is the exact opposite mental state of the much maligned ‘patriarchy’ where a man pays because it is in the natural order of things that he pays.
Comedy is the most efficient way to tease things out of the recesses of society’s mind. It provides a context for people to say things that only a quarrel, hatred and other unpleasant situations offer. Did this biryani guy actually tell the girl what he was thinking? He could not have. But he could tell hundreds of people in an auditorium his philosophy because he thought he was on a comedy show.
A joke reveals not just something about the comedian, but also everyone who finds it funny. Comedy is a way for society to speak its mind through one guy whom it rewards. When the consequences of speaking are too high, people shut up and there is a loss of information.
In fact, this is exactly how despots die. They create such a rigid society where the cost of speech is so high that no one says what’s really going on. That is the start of their ruin.
The odd thing is that the place where there is an absolute ban on free speech is usually not society, but homes. Many marriages do not have it. Because, as in a repressed society, when the consequences of speaking one’s mind are too severe, people shut up.
Many comedians hold up a little red book called the Constitution to claim their right to speech. But the Indian Constitution is not a good champion of this freedom. In practice, it backs the thin-skinned as it does not consider freedom of expression an absolute right.
This extraordinary freedom is too modern and too sophisticated for those who created modern India. It is the sort of freedom we have to create afresh by letting people who disgust us survive. Indians should not be so scared of free speech. I think what is truly dangerous is biryani.
The author is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’