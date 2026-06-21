Manu Joseph: the right to freedom of expression should cover bad biryani jokes too

If a person orders biryani on a date, it may be a way of saying, “no sex tonight.” But that was not the sort of wisdom Himanshu Jangra seemed to possess. In fact, he felt that just because he spent ₹370 on his date’s biryani order, he was entitled to get physical with her. Or so he told comedian Pranit More as a member of his audience. He also said that he harassed his date to get his ₹370 worth.