Manu Joseph: Saudi Arabia's execution of two immigrants offers a powerful reminder—progress isn't a permanent state

A few days ago, Saudi Arabia executed a young woman and a young man from Bangladesh for committing an “indecent act” in a mosque in Mecca. The government did not think it was important to state anything beyond this as to the exact nature of their crime. What is the worst they could have done? Got intimate?
We eventually got to know that they had been held since 2023; he reportedly for cybercrime and she for adultery. But Saudi is clear they were killed for an obscene act. In reality, they were executed for being poor. They died because they were poor and came from a poor nation.