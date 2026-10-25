Manu Joseph: Saudi Arabia's execution of two immigrants offers a powerful reminder—progress isn't a permanent state

A few days ago, Saudi Arabia executed a young woman and a young man from Bangladesh for committing an “indecent act” in a mosque in Mecca. The government did not think it was important to state anything beyond this as to the exact nature of their crime. What is the worst they could have done? Got intimate?
A few days ago, Saudi Arabia executed a young woman and a young man from Bangladesh for committing an “indecent act” in a mosque in Mecca. The government did not think it was important to state anything beyond this as to the exact nature of their crime. What is the worst they could have done? Got intimate?
We eventually got to know that they had been held since 2023; he reportedly for cybercrime and she for adultery. But Saudi is clear they were killed for an obscene act. In reality, they were executed for being poor. They died because they were poor and came from a poor nation.
We eventually got to know that they had been held since 2023; he reportedly for cybercrime and she for adultery. But Saudi is clear they were killed for an obscene act. In reality, they were executed for being poor. They died because they were poor and came from a poor nation.
I cannot imagine any citizen of America or Europe or even China being executed by Saudi Arabia for sex, at least so easily, with no fuss, with smug foreknowledge that there will be no consequences for this. The West is in no hysteria of outrage. Is empathy merely the pain of a narcissist at the misery of his own class?
In 2015, a Saudi diplomat was accused of raping two Nepali maids in Gurugram, and yet left India a free man because Saudi Arabia not only refused to waive his diplomatic immunity, it even protested the police raiding the flats to rescue the maids.
But two consenting adults were executed because they were the wrong people in the wrong place. They had gone as poor immigrants, they were cleaners, who sent money back home. What would have gone through their minds in their final hours? To be told that they will be killed for being naughty.
There is something ancient about this killing, and a dark reminder that most of human history was perhaps like this. The things millions may have endured. We think we are past all that. I am not so confident.
Poverty is measured by trivial things, like money. But the real tragedy of the poor is that they are ancient people, to whom ancient things happen as the world around them shines from a different era. The poor are a cultural relic of where we actually come from, a time when cruel things happened. And their presence among us is a reminder that our age of wonder and of vast public joy is not an irreversible phase.
Societies can regress. The reason why we got here, with this level of social justice, is not necessarily based on human nature, but on something more fragile.
First of all, how did we get here, to this era where there is more peace than ever and some kind of justice for everyone?
At first glance, there are persuasive theories that suggest that humans tend towards virtue. There is a whole tribe of academics who believe humans were ‘meant to just pick berries and live peacefully.’
We are tempted to believe in the idea that we progressed because of our capacity for ‘cooperation.' I wish this were true and I even have my favourite story that points to a pleasant history of human nature.
In the 1863 Battle of Gettysburg, ordnance records famously revealed thousands of abandoned muskets loaded multiple times without being discharged, suggesting that soldiers went through the motion of loading and reloading to appease superiors rather than shoot a fellow man.
There are several such instances, as in the Essex shipwreck of 1820 and the Chilean mine collapse in 2010, where a group of men in an existential crisis, whom social theories anticipated to be brutal to survive, turned out to be fair and compassionate.
Also, isn’t it true that women survived the times because society was not as brutal as writers make it out to be? Fathers did love their daughters very much; and boys did adore girls? How different could ancient people be from us?
If you consider practices like sati, where a widow is cast into the flames of her dead husband’s funeral pyre, the way we were taught, I used to think that this was the fate of all Hindu widows. But East India Company records suggest the satis may have been 1% of the widows in that time, and that the practice was concentrated in a small region of the Bengal Presidency.
But the fact that most humans tend towards being humane or do not have any special evil in them means nothing in what shapes the world. Most humans do not define the world.
In every sphere, the world is influenced and shaped by a very small minority; the rest are helpless herds. In fact, a world where most people want to be normal is particularly advantageous to those who have a capacity for evil, or have a powerful mental illness that gives them a clear vision of how the world ought to be.
Then what created so much happiness? How is it that most people today, even millions of the poor, have a life that was better than what people in ancient times endured?
The way I see things, social order comes from the pressure that the elite put on other elites in self-interest. All strands of the elite, including the middle castes, feminists, cockroaches and even upper caste freedom fighters oppose their colonizers through demands for justice for all. Donald Trump wants to save women in Iran; Elon Musk wants internet for India’s poor. Modernity emerges from class war between the elite.
Such a world is fragile because it just takes a powerful individual with the psychosis of conviction or a deliberate resistance to modernity that does not favour him, to take his region and even the whole world back by several decades.
The poor, through the ancient atrocities that happen to them, as the artefacts of our past, should warn us that it does not take much for all of us to meet their fate. Among our shortest histories is the history of the middle class.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’