Manu Joseph: What the Siya Goyal case tells us about society’s need to identify motives

So, we are told that Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, who is 22, were in love, whatever love is. But Siya’s parents arranged for her to marry Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old from a wealthy family. Siya did not want to marry him but didn’t have the heart to revolt against her parents. So, the story goes, she chose murder; she led Ketan to the edge of a cliff as Chetan was waiting; she sat down, which was a signal for Chetan to push Ketan, who fell some 400 feet to his death.