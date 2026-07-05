Manu Joseph: What the Siya Goyal case tells us about society’s need to identify motives

There is an eerie word in English called ‘paramour.’ It means lover, but when I was a kid, Indian newspapers used to invoke it only when a person and their ‘paramour’ killed the spouse. I don’t know why Indian media stopped using the word, even though murders involving paramours have not ceased. A lot of young English-speaking Indians may not know the word at all, like 20-year-old Siya Goyal who, the police say, admitted that she conspired with her paramour to kill her fiancé.
We don’t know the facts of the case yet, but when I first got news of it, my first reaction was why the deed wasn’t done after marriage, which is when these things usually happen. He seemed wealthier than she was, after all.