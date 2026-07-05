Manu Joseph: What the Siya Goyal case tells us about society’s need to identify motives

There is an eerie word in English called ‘paramour.’ It means lover, but when I was a kid, Indian newspapers used to invoke it only when a person and their ‘paramour’ killed the spouse. I don’t know why Indian media stopped using the word, even though murders involving paramours have not ceased. A lot of young English-speaking Indians may not know the word at all, like 20-year-old Siya Goyal who, the police say, admitted that she conspired with her paramour to kill her fiancé.