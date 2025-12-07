Manu Joseph: South Bombay is the only part of urban India where life has gotten better—How did that happen?

South Bombay does have poor areas. But its shanties are vanishing. The lower middle class still lives in chawls, though many of them have been redeveloped. Also, many people in South Bombay are only notionally rich; apart from their tiny flats, they have little income. You find strugglers even on Peddar Road, which has very expensive residential real estate. Once, when I was looking for a home on this street, the woman who showed me her flat told me at the end of the tour that she was happy to rent the flat to me, but would live in the balcony.