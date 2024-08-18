Opinion
Manu Joseph | India’s Supreme Court is right: Exclude the creamy layer
Manu Joseph 5 min read 18 Aug 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- There is no denying that this class may still be vulnerable, but the depths of poverty in India are such that they must make way for others to get benefits
No other nation describes its elite as “creamy layer" because “cream" is enough to convey the idea of a top layer. But this is the least of India’s flaws.
