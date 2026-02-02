Manu Joseph: Taking risks while making small talk can turn conversations interesting
Manu Joseph 5 min read 02 Feb 2026, 10:00 am IST
Summary
Talking to strangers takes effort and a tolerance for awkwardness. But although small talk can be dull, it could be quite interesting if we take the risk of appearing somewhat unsophisticated. Here are some tips.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Like birds are meant to fly, we are meant to speak. Yet, we barely speak what is inside us. Most of the time, especially with strangers, we speak nonsense.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story