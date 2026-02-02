I had a recurring vision for months that this is the sort of thing I should ask strangers. To me, uric acid was a metaphor for the outer limit of a probing but decent question to a stranger. I had not expected myself to ask this literally. But I had a hunch the corporate guy would be the sort of person who would know his numbers. He did, and we had a rich conversation about his lipid profile too, and how some modern medicine is not only for the sick but even for the fit. I didn’t have to reveal anything about myself; content in the entertainment of being asked about himself, he had no curiosity about me.