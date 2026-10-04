Manu Joseph: The mystery of who exactly is controlling the Tata boardroom

In August, it seemed that Chandrasekaran felt he had no cards against the new chairman of Tata Trusts, and since Noel Tata did not want him given a third term in his role, he decided to leave when his current term ended in February 2027. But something happened in the weeks after that. On 17 September, everyone on the board, except Noel Tata, asked Chandrasekaran to stay on.