Manu Joseph: The fabled charms of heritage red-light areas are bogus

But then, even done right, that is the dance of nautch girls. She twirled, and we arrived at a Mughal cultural mystery. When you twirl, the kurta’s hem forms a ring. What was the big deal? It was just physics. Why was this some cultural high-point? I had seen the twirl in Mughal-e-Azam, and I am certain it is there in Bhansali’s films. The woman in the room kept dancing. I was 29, and I was bored.