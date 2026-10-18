Manu Joseph: The poor have a right to fun—why don't the rich understand that?

In reality, fun is a basic human need, and hence should be a basic human right. Among the sights that should break your heart, if your heart is as fragile as you say, is of a little girl who lives on the pavement storing half a lipstick as though it is an artefact or staring at the frolic of girls her age, or flouncing her hair while looking into the rearview mirror of a bike. The poor are a lot like rich people but with no means.