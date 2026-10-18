Manu Joseph: The poor have a right to fun—why don't the rich understand that?

A few days ago, when Elon Musk appeared to realize that India was not opening its vast market to his Starlink, he insulted the government and suggested Mukesh Ambani was sabotaging his satcom plans.
He said another thing, which was the most dubious part of his lament, yet it would be perceived as his strongest argument in favour of a company that beams the internet from space: “There are many areas of India… with no internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education… Starlink would change their lives for the better… [It] has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world.”