Manu Joseph: The poor have a right to fun—why don't the rich understand that?

A few days ago, when Elon Musk appeared to realize that India was not opening its vast market to his Starlink, he insulted the government and suggested Mukesh Ambani was sabotaging his satcom plans.
A few days ago, when Elon Musk appeared to realize that India was not opening its vast market to his Starlink, he insulted the government and suggested Mukesh Ambani was sabotaging his satcom plans.
He said another thing, which was the most dubious part of his lament, yet it would be perceived as his strongest argument in favour of a company that beams the internet from space: “There are many areas of India… with no internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education… Starlink would change their lives for the better… [It] has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world.”
He said another thing, which was the most dubious part of his lament, yet it would be perceived as his strongest argument in favour of a company that beams the internet from space: “There are many areas of India… with no internet access, which denies children the opportunity for education… Starlink would change their lives for the better… [It] has proven to be essential for saving lives during natural disasters throughout the world.”
This is spurious not because he doesn’t care about the poor. Maybe he does; who doesn’t care for the poor, it costs nothing. It is spurious for a more complex reason. Every time a tech savant wants to flog his stuff in India, he feels he has to explain how it will be useful to the poor. This has shaped a mainstream assumption that what the poor do with their lives is only fighting poverty, curing their maladies, escaping death or valiantly educating themselves beneath a streetlight.
In reality, most of the time they are just trying to have a good time, like us. And every time a technology has triumphed among the poor, it has been for the same reason that it became popular among the rich: it is fun.
Entertainment is not the byproduct of progress; rather, progress is a byproduct of entertainment. The internet, too, arrived in India as something dreadfully important. I used to be sick of all the moral messages that suggested the internet would help the farmer farm better. But the internet became popular because they could watch prank videos. Of course, the internet can save lives, but its life-saving qualities emerge from its prevalence, and that comes only from its frivolity.
So, what do I want Musk to say when he curses India for denying him business? “Please let Starlink in; a tribal on a remote atoll in the Andamans can finally watch porn”? This would be honest, and only as ineffective as a billionaire’s phoney concerns about poverty.
The perception of the elite that frivolity is a form of luxury, and that the poor are or should be preoccupied with dreary things is one of our worst misdiagnoses of the human condition.
This has led to many useless approaches to taking technology to the poor and to fighting poverty itself. For decades, social workers, if you remember the term, tried to take computers to the poor, always using them to educate and reform. They imagined that ending something as grave as poverty needed a solution that had the same gravitas. It never worked.
Over a decade ago, when Mark Zuckerberg wanted to woo India with free internet, he thought he must restrict it to a limited set of sites that were ‘useful,’ educating the poor about some stuff and of course it included something about that sacred thing—crops. He excluded high-bandwidth services such as videos.
It was a colossal failure, and not because some paranoid activists were brainwashed to believe a restricted internet was against the spirit of the internet. Zuckerberg’s Free Basics failed because it was boring.
The idea that the poor must be treated as poor is at the heart of our failure to save them. It is, in fact, one of the most destructive mindsets of all Indian governments. It sets the bar low, and bases policies on the idea that the poor must access only things appropriate to their bad luck.
In reality, fun is a basic human need, and hence should be a basic human right. Among the sights that should break your heart, if your heart is as fragile as you say, is of a little girl who lives on the pavement storing half a lipstick as though it is an artefact or staring at the frolic of girls her age, or flouncing her hair while looking into the rearview mirror of a bike. The poor are a lot like rich people but with no means.
The root of most of our problems is that people who are lucky enough to be in a position to solve them for other people have to perform a task whose difficulty is underestimated—they have to guess an experience they have never endured themselves. Most people are not good at this.
In treating the poor as different people, do-gooders themselves unknowingly behave like feudal lords. For example, there is the insistence that when the poor kill themselves, it can only be for an economic reason. There is an unspoken view that it is appropriate only for the rich to have mental health issues. As a result, even as physical health care for the poor has vastly improved in India, mental health care is still treated as a luxury, like air-conditioning.
When Zuckerberg offered his doomed free internet for the poor, many activists fought it on an obscure theological principle called ‘net neutrality,’ the idea that the internet should be the same for everyone.
In compensation, some of them suggested that the poor be given some data free every month, but then others objected that it would be squandered by the poor who would watch porn, just as people fear beggars would squander your loose change on “a film.” Because only the rich should be able to do these things. The poor are supposed to do serious stuff as though they are actors in a Satyajit Ray film.
The activists influenced India to ban Free Basics. Most of India’s poor hadn’t experienced the internet then. Months later, Mukesh Ambani’s Jio would make the internet affordable. Today, if any activist tries to abolish the internet for the poor on some abstract notion, they might have to do it from a safe house.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’