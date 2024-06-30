Manu Joseph: The spectacle of the West is as interesting as it ever was

Also read: 7 destinations to enjoy solo slow travel in India

I have now been to all the continents, including Antarctica (though that was on work). And I am yet to fully see the point of tourism. I do enjoy it, but I can see why ancient people never did it. It is particularly pointless if you are a happy person, so your head is a resort anyway and you do not need to flee your life. But I do enjoy taking a break from India.