Manu Joseph: Migrating to the US has long been a rite of humiliation

The truth reveals itself if you trace the lineage of successful individuals of ‘Indian origin’ who claim to have done well because they “worked hard." The first wave of Indian immigrants did well chiefly because they were the actual or metaphorical Brahmins of where they came from; they had an enormous head-start not only over other Asian immigrants, but also over most Americans. Their children, in turn, were better placed to harvest their luck. Yet, it is important for the Indian community in America to go on about “hard work." The false preening of the lucky often makes the less fortunate feel that it is all their fault, when usually it is not.