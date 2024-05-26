Manu Joseph: What explains new harmful behaviours of India’s rich

Once, I was in a bus with a former nun. She had recently quit a convent. Now nobody could stop her from having fun, even in a bus. She started clapping and singing, and tried to get everyone else on the bus to join her. She also yelled at passersby on the road, all in the pursuit of fun, her idea of fun. This is probably what she thought people who had fun did. When she did not feel the fun, she tried harder, and finally looked confused at why fun was not coming to her.