Manu Joseph: Why artificial intelligence may be a better judge of what’s worthy than humans

James Bond villains and Anthropic’s CEO say the same things. That they have built something that can end the world. The difference is that Dario Amodei appears to feel bad about it. He reminds me of a Marxist who flies business class and probably collapses onto its flat bed in deep tragic empathy for those in coach.
Why do Big AI CEOs reveal that their products are dangerous? In these admissions, there is a bit of bragging about how advanced they are. For instance, Meta’s AI lived in the disgrace of not being able to hack anyone until a few days ago, when it too made the cut. Also, they want to say they are good guys.
But a more likely reason is they want to keep doing what they love without ordinary people restraining their pursuits through their government.