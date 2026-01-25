Manu Joseph: Why one may choose not to vote—and why this choice needn’t be a moral failure
Voting is treated as a civic sacrament in India, but what if abstention is not apathy, arrogance or guilt-worthy defiance? It could turn out that there’s nothing casting a vote can achieve that one wants.
One way or another, the central message of all annoying people is ‘why can’t you be like me?’ I cannot think of a more foolish use of human speech. Often this message is conveyed as an insult to those who do not perform some sacred thing that is dear to the pontificator.