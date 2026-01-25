I don’t eat diamonds; I just want to eat something that won’t kill me. Let us say you don’t wish to eat rice or wheat or stale oil or butter or sugar; you will find nothing to eat in a public space. To be austere, it appears, is the highest form of luxury. Often, I carry my own unsalted peanuts. I used to do it even on visits to the homes of other people, but have stopped after eliciting mildly violent responses.