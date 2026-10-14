There is a newspaper photograph from 2011 that still annoys me. That is how I know it was not my morning cortisol but Anna Hazare. The image is of the activist waving goodbye. His death fast in Delhi against corruption was over; politicians had reassured him they will act against their own corruption; satisfied, the saint was going back to his village in triumph.
Manu Joseph Why create anarchy if unhappy people can fight elections? Times have changed
SummaryIn a democracy, the only meaningful revolution occurs every five years—elections. At one time, protestors could simply be asked to contest polls. But then, we should acknowledge that the world is no longer what it was.
There is a newspaper photograph from 2011 that still annoys me. That is how I know it was not my morning cortisol but Anna Hazare. The image is of the activist waving goodbye. His death fast in Delhi against corruption was over; politicians had reassured him they will act against their own corruption; satisfied, the saint was going back to his village in triumph.
About the Author
Manu Joseph brings a writer's voice to opinion journalism. He is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His book “Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us”, a non-fiction bestseller in India, examines the strange peace between classes in a deeply unequal society. He has reported on politics, technology, crime, cricket and culture, and wrote the ‘Letter from India’ for The New York Times. He is a former editor-in-chief of Open Magazine and the creator of the Netflix series “Decoupled”. His work has received The Hindu Literary Prize, among other honours.
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