Manu Joseph Why create anarchy if unhappy people can fight elections? Times have changed

There is a newspaper photograph from 2011 that still annoys me. That is how I know it was not my morning cortisol but Anna Hazare. The image is of the activist waving goodbye. His death fast in Delhi against corruption was over; politicians had reassured him they will act against their own corruption; satisfied, the saint was going back to his village in triumph.
There is a newspaper photograph from 2011 that still annoys me. That is how I know it was not my morning cortisol but Anna Hazare. The image is of the activist waving goodbye. His death fast in Delhi against corruption was over; politicians had reassured him they will act against their own corruption; satisfied, the saint was going back to his village in triumph.
As I remember it, on the same front-page was an image of Manmohan Singh, then India’s prime minister. Unlike an unelected revolutionary, he couldn’t just wave and go home. No matter where he went, he would still be PM. He would still be held accountable.
Hazare said he won’t contest elections because he would lose, and that to win them one had to get filthy. But he thought he could sway the same voters by threatening to die, and tell those whom they elected what they must do. So confused was his movement that at one point its leaders tried to form a committee only of winners of some Philippine good-boy award.
The only rational idea to emerge from the anarchy was his estranged deputy’s decision to enter the electoral fray to create a new type of incorruptible politician. But, eventually, they began to resemble the politicians they promised to replace. Even so, only those anarchists survived who organised themselves into a political party.
In a democracy, the only meaningful revolution occurs every five years, and it is called elections. So I had the view that political anarchists should contest them if they wish to make sense to themselves and us.
But, as cockroaches try to sustain their stir by hopping from issue to issue with no mention of fighting elections, I have revised my view. If their goal is only anarchy through street protests, it makes sense now in a way it didn’t 15 years ago. Today, the protest can play the role of an independent institution.
You may argue that I am just being emotional. Isn’t it true after all that the ruckus one hates is anarchy and the protests one loves are revolution? But let me persuade you that it is the world that has changed for me to view anarchy differently.
Voting, which I don’t accept is entirely a moral act, is not all that matters in a democracy, even to democracy. In its soul, democracy has always worried about the tyranny of the masses. So it has counterweights it presumed would always be made of people from ‘good families’—powerful intellectuals and bureaucrats who would rein in mass heroes.
That is what institutions do, stripped of polite language—they counter the actions of an average person. The judiciary, civil servants, media, free arts and even gangs of industrialists were meant to put pressure on politicians or influence their voters.
Also, human nature itself was supposed to control the power of government. Bodies like the Election Commission would be independent through the force of self-interest. For it was in the interest of all political parties for it to be independent. Free speech in India itself emerged not from the holy book of a constitution as comedians appear to believe, but from electoral politics—when politicians threw mud at each other and the media joyfully reported it.
In another time,with so many safeguards against the tyranny of the masses, any anarchy that lacked the humility to ask for votes was just anarchy. Now institutions don’t work as they were meant to. They no longer seem independent, and are no match for political power. There are three broad reasons for this.
One is that in the new world, because of changing technology, old sources of influence steeped in old values have collapsed. For instance, a newspaper like The New York Times could influence the birth or death of a US government. Now it can barely kill a film.
The same old world had created theories for how a head of state should be. A US president had to have one wife, no affairs and not spy on his rivals. India too had theories. Even as the Bharatiya Janata Party rose to power and showed that the Indian middle class believed in everything it believed in, it needed a moderate face as PM candidate.
Some of these ideas were perhaps truths of their times; some were just bad but influential theories. Today, a lot of this has collapsed. Donald Trump, for example, has shown that he can be the opposite of the idea of a perfect president and yet be extremely popular.
As ordinary people take to radical ideas, the popular are more powerful than ever because the forces that can blunt popularity have been diminished. In many spheres, the gates that were once guarded by formidable gatekeepers have fallen.
The new power of the popular makes it hard for clerks and intellectuals of all hues to be independent. And in today’s world, the fallout of not being practical is very severe. No one stays in the same economic class anymore. You’re either rising or falling.
A reflection of how powerful the popular are is the fear that India’s ruling party elicits from its opponents. The fear that they might be jailed on some pretext. I am not referring to the fear of revolutionaries, but of professional elected politicians.
This is unusual in Indian politics because there was for long an unspoken code that politicians will extend a professional courtesy and have each other’s back because who knows who was going to be in power tomorrow. But the BJP has become so confident of power that radiating fear among opponents was more beneficial to it than openly antagonizing them.
Considering all this, especially the loss of counterweights to the will of the masses, I feel that the protest of angry young people is creating a new institution. Even the masses want to be protected from their own votes.
The author is a journalist, novelist and screenwriter. His latest book is ‘Why the Poor Don’t Kill Us.’