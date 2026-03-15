A Tomahawk missile is more than four times the height of an Iranian child. It can carry a 400kg warhead and fly at the speed of a commercial aircraft over 2,000km. It can even fly just 30-50 metres above the ground. It knows precisely where it is going, and its target can be changed mid-flight.
Manu Joseph: Why the deaths of more than 100 schoolgirls should be reason enough to end the Iran war
SummaryThe bombing of an Iranian girls’ school that killed more than a hundred children has not slowed the war. But surging crude oil prices might. That’s the irony of a heartless age ruled by cold pragmatism.
A Tomahawk missile is more than four times the height of an Iranian child. It can carry a 400kg warhead and fly at the speed of a commercial aircraft over 2,000km. It can even fly just 30-50 metres above the ground. It knows precisely where it is going, and its target can be changed mid-flight.
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