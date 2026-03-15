Manu Joseph: Why the deaths of more than 100 schoolgirls should be reason enough to end the Iran war

So, in my view, this is not a mindless war. It had been building up. What has changed is that Israel had had enough trying to win the goodwill of people who don’t live there. Once it stopped trying, having suffered vicious terror attacks, it succeeded in Gaza the way it had never before, and then wished to destroy the Iranian regime that it has long considered a sponsor of terror. So it is not very hard to see the point of the war waged by Israel and the US.