Manu Joseph: Why the deaths of more than 100 schoolgirls should be reason enough to end the Iran war

On 28 February, an American Tomahawk struck Shajareh Tayyebeh, a girls’ elementary school in Minab in southern Iran. This cruise missile, which costs at least $1 million, was probably the most expensive thing ever to enter that school. Some children survived. But then came another Tomahawk, sent precisely to kill survivors and saviours in a tactic that is nattily called ‘double-tap.’ Then, according to reports, there was a third one.