Manu Joseph: Why India needs a modern right wing

There are people who don’t know whether their noses are long or short, who are yet very certain that they are “right-wing” or left. They are also certain what I am. Not long ago, when words like ‘paramour’ were famous, there was another such word that had its heyday: ideologue.
Only the ideologue had ideology, because of experience, epiphany or mental health problems. Even though everyone today claims they have an ideology, a sane individual cannot be an archetype. “I am large, I contain multitudes,” American writer Walt Whitman said. But, even though an individual is too complex for labels, the left and right are real, as opposing visions of society.